Stars, Renegades clinch victories in Big Bash League 2020-21

Melbourne franchises registered victories in their respective Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 fixtures on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades triumphed over Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at Hobart.

Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor took three wickets as Scorchers were sent packing for 130 in 19.1 overs.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-22 whereas Lalor returned with 3-30.

Aaron Hardie was the top scorer for Perth with his 36-ball 33 which included two fours.

A half-century by opener Shaun Marsh saw the side home in 16.3 overs.

The left-handed batsman hit seven fours and a six on his way to 62 from 47 deliveries. He put on a 70-run partnership with captain Aaron Finch who made 28-ball 35 which included five boundaries and a six.

Jhye Richardson took two wickets and conceded 20 runs.

Stars remain unbeaten

Earlier in the day, Melbourne Stars picked up their second straight win of this season as they defeated Sydney Thunder by 22 runs at Canberra.

Electing to bat first, the Melbourne side posted 169-8 with opener Marcus Stoinis top scoring with 37-ball 61 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Captain Glenn Maxwell made 39 from 29 ball with four fours to his name.

Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha claimed two wickets for Thunder.

In reply, Thunder captain Callum Ferguson struck a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to get over the line as they were restricted to 147-9.

The right-hander made 54 off 35 ball which included six fours and a six.

He also put on a 69-run partnership with Alex Hales (46 off 41) for the second wicket.

Liam Hatcher was the pick of the bowlers for the winning team with figures of 3-28.