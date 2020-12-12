Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Stars, Renegades clinch victories in Big Bash League 2020-21

Melbourne sides beat Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stars, Renegades clinch victories in Big Bash League 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: RenegadesBBL/Twitter

Melbourne franchises registered victories in their respective Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 fixtures on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades triumphed over Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at Hobart.

Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor took three wickets as Scorchers were sent packing for 130 in 19.1 overs.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-22 whereas Lalor returned with 3-30.

Aaron Hardie was the top scorer for Perth with his 36-ball 33 which included two fours.

A half-century by opener Shaun Marsh saw the side home in 16.3 overs.

The left-handed batsman hit seven fours and a six on his way to 62 from 47 deliveries. He put on a 70-run partnership with captain Aaron Finch who made 28-ball 35 which included five boundaries and a six.

Jhye Richardson took two wickets and conceded 20 runs.

Stars remain unbeaten

Earlier in the day, Melbourne Stars picked up their second straight win of this season as they defeated Sydney Thunder by 22 runs at Canberra.

Electing to bat first, the Melbourne side posted 169-8 with opener Marcus Stoinis top scoring with 37-ball 61 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Captain Glenn Maxwell made 39 from 29 ball with four fours to his name.

Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha claimed two wickets for Thunder.

In reply, Thunder captain Callum Ferguson struck a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to get over the line as they were restricted to 147-9.

The right-hander made 54 off 35 ball which included six fours and a six.

He also put on a 69-run partnership with Alex Hales (46 off 41) for the second wicket.

Liam Hatcher was the pick of the bowlers for the winning team with figures of 3-28.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Melbourne Renegades Melbourne Stars Perth Scorchers Sydney Thunder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.