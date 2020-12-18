Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Star Wars’ Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

He died in a London hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Star Wars’ Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

Photo: AFP

British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” films has died at the age of 75.

He died on Thursday in hospital in Tooting, south London, “following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease”, his website said.

“Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond,” it added.

Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch appeared in several classic television shows in the 1970s and 80s including “Doctor Who” and “Robin of Sherwood”, and had supporting roles in three James Bond movies.

But he is best known for playing fan favourite Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi”.

He landed the role after a call from his half-brother Robert Watts, who was an associate producer on “The Empire Strikes Back”.

“I’d never managed to give Jeremy a job on film,” Watts said in 2008, according to the StarWars.com website.

“So I rang him up and said, ‘If the suit fits, the part’s yours.’ He came in and it fit.”

His “unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared,” the official Star Wars Twitter account said.

“He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
star wars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.