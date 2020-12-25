Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Soldier martyred, seven injured in North Waziristan

Two terror suspects killed, 10 injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020
Soldier martyred, seven injured in North Waziristan

Photo: AFP

A soldier was martyred and seven were injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s tribal district on Wednesday night.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday, two militants were killed in the shootout and 10 were injured.

The incident occurred near Mirali Town where a group of terrorists attacked a convoy during which 34-year-old Naik Yaseen embraced martyrdom.

The security forces responded promptly and two terrorists were killed while 10 others were injured, the army’s media wing said.

The injured officers were immediately moved to hospital and the site was sealed. No terrorist group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far.

Earlier this week, 10 terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the Levies force in Balochistan’s Awaran.

