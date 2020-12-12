Snow, rain send temperatures plunging in Murree, Nathia Gali, AJK

Temperatures have dropped in the northern areas of Pakistan as it began snowing in the region.

Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani saw snow coupled with rain. Tourists have begun arriving in droves to see the snow.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another 36 hours of snow in the area.

Roads to some rural areas have been blocked due to the snow and power supply has been cut off.

Rain and snow was also reported in parts of Azad Kashmir. On Friday night, access to multiple roads was cut off and temperatures dropped, particularly in the Neelam Valley and Leepa.

Murree and its surrounding areas are experiencing the second snowfall of the season.

People are gathering at GPO Chowk to see the snow.