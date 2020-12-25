Smart lockdown in two Gujranwala neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases rise

A smart lockdown has been imposed in two areas of Gujranwala after coronavirus cases in the city rose.

A notification issued by the government stated that DC Colony’s Kabul Block and Satellite Town near MN Park will be sealed.

The entry and exit points of the locations have been closed. The timings for the shops is as follows:

Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week.

All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.

Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.”

The lockdown shall remain in force until January 5 after which the health department will overview cases in the neighbourhoods.

Last week, a smart lockdown was imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.