Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Smart lockdown in two Gujranwala neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases rise

Order in force until January 5, 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Smart lockdown in two Gujranwala neighbourhoods after coronavirus cases rise

Photo: File

Listen
A smart lockdown has been imposed in two areas of Gujranwala after coronavirus cases in the city rose. A notification issued by the government stated that DC Colony's Kabul Block and Satellite Town near MN Park will be sealed. The entry and exit points of the locations have been closed. The timings for the shops is as follows: Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week. All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock. Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week. The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff. There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.” The lockdown shall remain in force until January 5 after which the health department will overview cases in the neighbourhoods. Last week, a smart lockdown was imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala smart lockdown

A smart lockdown has been imposed in two areas of Gujranwala after coronavirus cases in the city rose.

A notification issued by the government stated that DC Colony’s Kabul Block and Satellite Town near MN Park will be sealed.

The entry and exit points of the locations have been closed. The timings for the shops is as follows:

  • Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week.
  • All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.
  • Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.

There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in Punjab during the last two weeks, said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in a notification. This poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. “Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease.”

The lockdown shall remain in force until January 5 after which the health department will overview cases in the neighbourhoods.

Last week, a smart lockdown was imposed in 22 neighbourhoods in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala and three in Gujrat.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
gujranwala lockdown, smart lockdown in gujranwala, gujranwala coronavirus cases, punjab coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases on rise in punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.