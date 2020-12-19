Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
News

Smart lockdown imposed in three more Peshawar neighbourhoods

Seven houses quarantined

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Smart lockdown imposed in three more Peshawar neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

Listen
A smart lockdown has been imposed in three neighbourhoods of Peshawar after the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose. According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the lockdown will be imposed from 6pm today. The sealed areas are Bashirabad's Mohallah Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex. Seven houses in these areas have been quarantined after residents there tested positive for the virus. Exit and entry into the areas have been prohibited unless absolutely necessary and residents have been instructed to wear face masks whenever they go out in public. The following instructions have been issued too. No gatherings are allowed.All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed.Congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people. The orders will remain intact until further notice. The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas. The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services. “Anyone exploiting the directive will be punished under sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Contol and Emergency Diseases Act, 2014,” the notification added. In the last 24 hours, 87 people died from the deadly virus while 3,179 new cases were reported countrywide. On December 17, seven areas in the city were sealed over similar concerns.
Coronavirus lockdown Peshawar

A smart lockdown has been imposed in three neighbourhoods of Peshawar after the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the lockdown will be imposed from 6pm today.

The sealed areas are Bashirabad’s Mohallah Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex. Seven houses in these areas have been quarantined after residents there tested positive for the virus.

Exit and entry into the areas have been prohibited unless absolutely necessary and residents have been instructed to wear face masks whenever they go out in public.

The following instructions have been issued too.

  • No gatherings are allowed.
  • All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed.
  • Congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

The orders will remain intact until further notice.

The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas. The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services.

“Anyone exploiting the directive will be punished under sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Contol and Emergency Diseases Act, 2014,” the notification added.

In the last 24 hours, 87 people died from the deadly virus while 3,179 new cases were reported countrywide.

On December 17, seven areas in the city were sealed over similar concerns.

 
HOME  
 
 
