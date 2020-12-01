Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Smart lockdown imposed in five Peshawar neighbourhoods

Congregation in mosques restricted to five people

A smart lockdown has been imposed in five neighbourhoods of Peshawar after the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the lockdown will be imposed from 6pm today.

The sealed areas include Sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, and Peshawar Cantt area.

Exit and entry into the areas have been prohibited unless absolutely necessary and residents have been instructed to wear face masks whenever they go out in public.

The following instructions have been issued too.

  • No gatherings are allowed.
  • All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed.
  • Congregations in mosques has been restricted to five people.

The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas. The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services.

“Anyone exploiting the directive will be punished under sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Contol and Emergency Diseases Act, 2014,” the notification added.

Earlier this week, Peshawar reported the highest coronavirus positivity rate, at 19.65%. Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement for the rise in cases.

On November 22, the opposition alliance rallied in the city against the government despite not getting permission from the district administration.

In a tweet, Bangash said, “The situation of corona outbreak in Peshawar has become alarming. It is very unfortunate that not only the people but also the organisers of the rally have started reporting corona cases. We pray for everyone to get well soon. Implement SOPs.”

Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, over 2,400 new cases were reported and 67 people passed away.

