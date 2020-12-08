Smart lockdown imposed in 55 Lahore neighbourhoods

A smart lockdown has been imposed in 55 neighbourhoods of Lahore after coronavirus cases in the city rose.

According to a notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, 55 areas in Data Gunj Baksh Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town will be sealed tonight.

Under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020, entry and exit in these areas will be sealed until December 21. The action was taken after these areas were identified as coronavirus hotspots, the notification read.

Photo: SAMAA TV

Photo: SAMAA TV

Residents will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. It will be mandatory for people to wear face masks at all public places.

Grocery stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm. Hospitals, medical stores and clinics will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the week.

On the other hand, milk and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm for seven days a week.

All markets, restaurants, offices will remain closed

A complete ban has been placed on the movement of people from one place to another

One person will be allowed in a vehicle

A complete ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings

No public dealings at call centres and cellular companies

Only delivery and takeaway will be allowed at restaurants

In the last 24 hours, 89 people passed away from the novel coronavirus while 2,885 new cases were reported countrywide. Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday, it was revealed that the coronavirus positivity rate in Lahore is 5.98. The highest ratio was reported in Karachi, followed by Mirpur and Muzzaffarabad.