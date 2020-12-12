Takeaway allowed at Sindh restaurants till 1am

The Sindh government has allowed takeaway from restaurants till 1am. Restaurants can host outdoor diners till 10pm and there are no restrictions on delivery.

These new rules will be applicable till January 31, 2021, according to a Sindh Home Department notification issued on Friday.

The government has sealed and fined dozens of eateries after imposing restrictions to curb the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Pakistan reported 71 COVID-19 deaths. Doctors have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first.