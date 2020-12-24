Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh report says federal ministers meddled in Safdar case

Safdar was arrested in Karachi in October

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Certain federal ministers and local MPAs were involved in pressuring the police to register an FIR against PML-N member Captain (R) Safdar when he was in Karachi for a rally, a report by the Sindh ministerial committee has said.

A statement by the government released the contents briefly. It did not name the ministers.

The Sindh government formed in October a five-member committee to investigate if the provincial police was pressured to lodge an FIR against Safdar in the early hours on October 19.

The report, which was presented before the cabinet, investigates the arrest of Safdar from a hotel room at around midnight in Karachi. He and Maryam Nawaz were in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Rally.

It said that a “fake” complaint was filed by an “accused person” who was not present in the mausoleum at the time of Safdar’ visit.

Safdar’s arrest “was made in violation of the sanctity of ‘chadar and chardiwari’ which was also an illegal act, the statement said.

It said that “what had happened with the IG police has already been settled with the action taken by the Chief of Army Staff”.

Pakistan
 
