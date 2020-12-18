Sindh prepares for COVID-19 vaccine administration as cases cross 200,000

The Sindh government announced on Friday that it has formulated an administration plan for the coronavirus vaccine once it arrives in Pakistan. The province crossed 200,000 COVID-19 cases as Pakistan reported more than 2,500 cases over 24 hours for the third consecutive day.

The additional deputy commissioner, who is the focal person for the polio programme, has also been appointed as the focal person for the coronavirus vaccine in Sindh.

The commissioner will work with the district health officials and medical superintendents of designated hospitals to ensure vaccine delivery. A focal person has to be appointed in every facility offering the vaccine.

Private hospitals with adequate storage facilities will also be identified for immunisation, said a statement by the provincial government. All hospitals will have separate areas for vaccines, called Adult Vaccination Counters.

In the first phase, health workers and medical staff will receive the vaccine. In the second phase, people over 60 will be inoculated. Those with underlying conditions will be immunised in the third phase, while the general public will receive the vaccine in the fourth stage.

Sindh now has 201,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 178,027 have recovered. The province has recorded the country’s second-highest number of deaths after Punjab. The death toll in Sindh is 3,270, while that of Punjab is 3,522.

Provincial Health Minister of Sindh Dr Azra Pechuho has written to the federal government asking for clarification on the support the latter will provide to the provinces once vaccination for COVID-19 begins in Pakistan.

A vaccine for the virus might be available in the country by the second quarter of next year, according to health officials. It will be given to the public for free.

Trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by China, have enrolled more than 12,000 participants, SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan told SAMAA TV on Thursday. He has warned that the coronavirus situation may worsen as it gets colder.

With 84 new deaths reported over 24 hours, Pakistan’s death toll has reached 9,164. There have been a total of 451,494 cases recorded in Pakistan so far and the country’s positivity rate is 7.59.

Recoveries are set to reach 400,000, with an 88.6% recovery rate–one of the highest in the world.

