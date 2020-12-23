Sindh police taken to task as court rules on encounters

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sindh High Court ordered Wednesday that police will have to send the bullet shells for forensic examination after any encounters with crime suspects.

In 2019, the police had claimed that they killed two accused in an encounter and arrested another. The SHC found, however, that it was a fake encounter.

Last week, it suspended the sentence of the accused and ordered the West SSP to initiate disciplinary action against the policemen who carried out the encounter.

According to the court, the report of the medico-legal officer revealed that the accused were shot in their heads from a two-feet distance. The forensic report said that the bullet shells didn’t match with the weapons that were found from the crime scene.

The court in its written order today said that the raiding party will have to give all details to the court in encounter cases. They will have to tell the court at what time they left for an encounter, when they arrived at the scene and where did they face the accused.

The police will also have to tell the court which weapon was used in the encounter and how many bullets did they have. Their weapons will be sent for forensic examination after the encounters.

Rights activists have praised the court for issuing the new guidelines.

“In recent years, almost all encounters were spontaneous,” Jibran Nasir, a human rights activist and lawyer, told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Kiran Naz. “The ATC law says an officer of the 17th grade [or above] can give permission [to officers] to open fire.”

Jibran said it has been found that the assistant sub-inspectors or the personnel below them routinely open fire during encounters.

He added that the policemen file an FIR after every encounter on their own and the independent witnesses and family members of the accused are not allowed to register cases.

An internal inquiry should be made mandatory after an encounter, said the lawyer, adding that senior officers should be held responsible for the activities of their subordinates.

Rights activists have decried extrajudicial killings in the city, especially after Naqeebullah Mehsud's killing. Mehsud was killed by former senior police official Rao Anwar, who is facing the court for the encounter and is currently out on bail.