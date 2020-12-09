Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Sindh okays aid for rain-affected people if Centre gives Rs4b

Will provide compensation to families of deceased, injured

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh okays aid for rain-affected people if Centre gives Rs4b

Photo: Online

The Sindh cabinet has green-lighted aid for people affected by the recent spell of rain in the province but with the provision that the federal government hand over Rs4 billion.

A cabinet meeting was chaired on Wednesday by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and approved aid for the families of people who died, people who were injured and people whose businesses were affected.

The families of people who died will be give Rs100,000 while 103 injured people will be given Rs25,000.

Small businesses and farmers whose crops were damaged will be given tax breaks.

The monsoon rains left dozens dead after flash floods were reported in several areas of the province.

The cabinet has asked the federal government for Rs4 billion for this purpose. It says the aid can only be provided if the Centre hands over the money.

