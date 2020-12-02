Karachi court summons rabies control DG in dog vaccine case

The Sindh High Court summoned the director-general of the province’s rabies control programme in the dog vaccine case.

He will appear in court at 11am.

The assistant advocate-general said they have prepared a PC-1 for a Rs100 billion programme to vaccinate stray dogs.

On September 5, 2019 the chief justice of the Sindh High Court took notice of a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in Sindh hospitals.

The court was informed that more than 100 cases of dog bites have been reported in a week in different cities across Sindh.

The ARV is finishing in Karachi and the government is at a loss on where to get more vaccines from. There have been no arrangements made at government hospitals to obtain the vaccine.

The vaccine imported from India costs Rs1,000 whereas the one imported from Europe costs Rs70,000. At public hospitals, cases of dog bites are treated for free. Public hospitals use the Indian vaccine because it’s cheaper and some private hospitals in the city use the expensive European vaccines.

India doesn’t want to export this vaccine to Pakistan anymore and the government hasn’t come up with an alternative.