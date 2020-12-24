Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh govt considers turning PAF Shahbaz airbase into Jacobabad cantonment

A committee will make recommendations to the cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh govt considers turning PAF Shahbaz airbase into Jacobabad cantonment

The authorities are considering turning PAF Shahbaz Airbase into Jacobabad cantonment, it emerged on Thursday after a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet.

A press handout from Chief Minister house said that the cabinet was told that the Local Government department has been requested to declare the airbase and adjoining areas a cantonment.

The cabinet had a brief discussion on the matter and formed a committee under Energy Minister Shabir Bijarani to inquire into the matter and report back with recommendations. The other committee members include advisors Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani.

What is a cantonment?
The Cantonment Act, 1924 defines cantonments in Section 3 as any place in which any part of the armed forces are “quartered”. Areas in the vicinity of such places can also be declared a cantonment.

But when this land is no longer being used by those in active service, then this Section 3 of the Cantonment Act, 1924 says it shall “cease” to be a cantonment.

When an area ceases to be a cantonment the land goes back to the federal government.

There are so far Clifton, Faisal, Manora, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malir, Korangi and Pano Aqil cantonments in Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cantonment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.