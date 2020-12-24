Sindh govt considers turning PAF Shahbaz airbase into Jacobabad cantonment

The authorities are considering turning PAF Shahbaz Airbase into Jacobabad cantonment, it emerged on Thursday after a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet.



A press handout from Chief Minister house said that the cabinet was told that the Local Government department has been requested to declare the airbase and adjoining areas a cantonment.



The cabinet had a brief discussion on the matter and formed a committee under Energy Minister Shabir Bijarani to inquire into the matter and report back with recommendations. The other committee members include advisors Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani.

What is a cantonment?

The Cantonment Act, 1924 defines cantonments in Section 3 as any place in which any part of the armed forces are “quartered”. Areas in the vicinity of such places can also be declared a cantonment.



But when this land is no longer being used by those in active service, then this Section 3 of the Cantonment Act, 1924 says it shall “cease” to be a cantonment.



When an area ceases to be a cantonment the land goes back to the federal government.



There are so far Clifton, Faisal, Manora, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malir, Korangi and Pano Aqil cantonments in Sindh.