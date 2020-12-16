Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh government absent from stray dogs case hearing, notices issued

Sindh High Court adjourned the case till January 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Sindh government absent from stray dogs case hearing, notices issued

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court issued a notice to the provincial government for being absent from the hearing of a case on the vaccination and neutering of stray dogs.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the government representative was absent after which the court issued notices to Sindh’s advocate-general and the secretary of the local government department.

No one from the secretary’s office showed up for the hearing either.

“Why didn’t anyone come today?” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked. “It is surprising that no one even from the office of the advocate-general came.”

The judge instructed that the presence of the representatives should be ensured in the upcoming hearings. “Ask them what’s the update on the vaccination neutering of stray dogs and what actions have been taken,” Jutice Mazhar remarked.

The case has been adjourned till January 18.

In the last previous of the case in November, the court expressed anger over the delay in the programme.

Last year, after the number of dog bite cases in the province increased, the government launched a campaign to vaccinate strays to fight against rabies and control the dog population. The dogs are tagged after vaccinations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court Stray Dogs
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.