The Sindh cabinet has approved a hunting permit for Qatar Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor al Thani in the Jati tehsil of Sujawal.

Thani had made the request to Sindh through the federal government.

The cabinet has approved the tehsil as falconry grounds. It said that the permit is given as per the law.

The Sindh Forest Department has increased the permit fee from $100,000 to $105,000.