Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for 24 hours

RLNG stations will remain open

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for 24 hours

Photo: File

CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for the next 24 hours starting today (Friday).

According to the spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company, CNG stations in the province will remain closed from Friday 8am to Saturday 8am.

RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) stations will, however, be open. “Gas supply to these stations will be provided consecutively for the next 24 hours,” he added.

This is the third time CNG stations have been closed in the province in a week.

On the other hand, SITE Association of Trade Industry chief Abdul Hadi said gas pressure in SITE Industrial Area has improved after a shortage of 10 days. He assured that production will soon resume.

“SSGC should prepare for such problems beforehand,” Hadi said, adding that every year the company uses excuses of gas shortage and suspends the supply.

