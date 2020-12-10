Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Shah Sheerazi dies of coronavirus

He was a five-time MPA and current social welfare adviser

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Shah Sheerazi dies of coronavirus

Photo: Sheerazi Group of Thatta/Facebook

Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, the adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on social welfare, died of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

He was being treated at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi.

Sheerazi started his political career in 1984 and was elected as an MPA for the first time in 1985.

He was elected as an MPA five consecutive times and has served as a provincial minister and adviser multiple times as well.

Sheerazi leaves behind three sons. One of his sons, Ayaz Shah Sheerazi, is an MNA, while another, Riaz Shah Sheerazi, is an MPA.

His brother Shafqat Hussain Shah Sheerazi has served has a district nazim, and his nephew Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi is an MPA too.

Pakistan has reported 8,603 deaths from the novel virus so far. Around 429,280 cases have been reported, of which 374,301 people have recovered.

Many politicians such as Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani and Qamar Zaman Kaira tested positive and have recovered now.

