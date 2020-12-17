Sindh closes all madrassas as coronavirus cases rise

The Sindh government has ordered the closure of all madrassas in the province as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department secretary, commissions and deputy commissioners have been instructed to implement the orders.

Legal action to be taken against those who fail to follow the orders.

Pakistan closes schools

On November 23, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from November 26.

The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, he said, adding that they will now be taken when classes will resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will, however, be held as per schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.