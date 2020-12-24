Sindh Medical Commission to regulate govt, private institutions, fees

The Sindh cabinet announced on Thursday that the province’s new medical council, the Sindh Medical Commission, has been established to regulate all public and private medical institutes in the province.

The provincial government will regulate the fee structure of private medical universities, said a statement from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s office.

The quota for admissions would be 95% for students of Sindh and 5% for other provinces.

The Sindh health department will share the recommendations with the Pakistan Medical Commission in a letter soon.

The provincial health department had announced setting up the Sindh Medical and Dental Council in October.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had been dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission through a presidential ordinance in October last year.

The Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020 was passed by the federal government on September 24 this year.