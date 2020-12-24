Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Sindh cabinet approves Rs30m for virus kits, appointment of nurses

Almost 1,000 nurses were appointed due to the COVID-19 emergency

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh cabinet has approved Rs30 million to purchase coronavirus PCR testing kits as well as the appointment of almost 1,000 staff nurses to deal with the COVID-19 emergency in the province.

The Sindh health department had informed the cabinet that 300,000 PCR kits were needed for which the cabinet approved funds and requested the federal government to provide the kits.

The cabinet also approved the posting of 958 staff nurses selected by the health department through the Sindh Public Service Commission. 

The decision was taken after officials said nursing services were needed on an urgent basis during the pandemic.

The health department has to ensure they are formally appointed within the next three months.

On Thursday, the Grand Health Alliance also met with Additional Secretary Dadlo Zuhrani to discuss the issue of health risk allowance and promotion of nurses under the four tier formula. Zuhrani assured them that their demands would be discussed during the next assembly session.


 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

