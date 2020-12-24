Petition filed against advisers, assistants attending Sindh cabinet meetings

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against special assistants and advisers attending meetings of the Sindh cabinet.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhter Naqvi argued that their participatiion in the cabinet discussions is illegal. This is because Clause 6 and 7 of the Sindh Government Rules of Business contradict Article 130 and 132 of the Constitution.

Naqvi said that their appointment isn’t necessary and incurs losses worth billions of rupees to Sindh’s finances.

“Sindh’s advisers and assistants are drawing salaries, driving vehicles and using authorities that are accorded to elected candidates,” the petition read, adding that this is unfair to public office holders.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been named as a respondent in the petition.

The court has ordered the government to respond within three weeks. The additional advocate general said the government should submit a reply at the next hearing “at all costs”.