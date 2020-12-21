Sindh, Balochistan by-elections: Residents to vote on February 16

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the by-election for Malir’s PS-88, Sanghar’s PS-43 and Pishin’s PS-20 will be held on February 16.

The documents of those contesting have to be submitted by December 28. A list of final contenders will be issued February 15.

The PS-88 Malir seat had fallen vacant on June 2 after the death of minister for human settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who had contracted coronavirus.

Sanghar’s PS-43 seat fell vacant when PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali passed away because of Covid-19 on November 13.

The seat in Pishin, too, fell vacant when MPA Syed Fazal Agha, former Balochistan governor and former deputy chairman of Senate, died on May 20.

The by-election was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The PPP had submitted a petition asking for the authority to hold the elections.

ECP to hold by-polls on eight seats

On December 17, the commission decided to hold by-polls in eight constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies. The seats fell vacant following the death of the elected MPAs and MNAs.

The seats include NA-75 (Sialkot), NA-45 (Orakzai), PS-51 Gujranwala, PS-52 Umerkot and PK-63 Nowshera.