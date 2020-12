A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook Sibbi and nearby areas at 5:37am on Friday morning.

Many people came out of their houses and buildings because of the tremors.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre says the epicentre was 88km South East of Sibbi with a depth of 10km.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Last month, a 5.1-magnitutde earthquake shook many Balochsitan cities such as Ziarat, Pasni, Quetta, Harnai, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chaman and Sanjwai.