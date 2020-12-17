‘Show of hands’ reference akin to politicising SC, says Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the PTI government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of holding the Senate election through the show of hands will make the court controversial.

“Imran Khan is involving Supreme Court in the matter for his own interest. This is like dragging the court into politics,” she said in a media talk Thursday.

The federal government decided Tuesday to hold the Senate election through the show of hands. The decision was made at a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government said that it would seek an opinion from the Supreme Court by filing a constitutional reference under Article 186. The elections have so far been held through secret ballot

Maryam, however, chided the government for a trend of “bulldozing” ordinances into laws. She said that the Parliament will decide on the matter.

“This is the Parliament’s purview, the Supreme Court can interpret the law, it can’t make laws, or bring amendments,” she said.

On the government’s announcements about possible early Senate elections, Maryam said that the Election Commission of Pakistan will decide on this matter and asked under what authority is the government making these announcements.

She said that the ECP chairman should take the decision impartially and independently, because the public will be inclined to see biasness if the commission agrees to the government’s unconstitutional step.