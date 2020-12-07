Sheikhupura man sets elderly parents, brother on fire

A Sheikhupura man threw oil on his elderly parents, and brother and set them on fire over a petty dispute on Monday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Rashid and fled after the attack.

He attacked them in Madaar village.

The three patients were rushed to the DHQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team and are in critical condition. They have been referred to Mayo Hospital in Lahore due to the severity of their burns.

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Majeed, 60-year-old Najma Bibi and 23-year-old Nasir Mehmood.