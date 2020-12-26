Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Shehbaz’s foreclosed properties to become part of corruption trial

Two witnesses summoned in money laundering case

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
An accountability court in Lahore has ruled that the foreclosed properties of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family will become a part of the trial against them in the money laundering case. Accountability Judge-II Jawadul Hassan issued a written verdict in the case on Saturday. The NAB DG has prepared a detailed report on the family's assets. The 382-page report will be made part of the trial record, the court said. The court has summoned two witnesses, Ibrahim Malik and Mohammad Sharif, along with the complete original records at the next hearing on January 4. Shehbaz was indicted in the case on November 11. NAB has filed a reference against Shehbaz and his family members on what it says is the “accumulation of disproportionate assets through money laundering and dishonest means to the tune of Rs7.3 billion” which is being referred to as the money laundering case. Sixteen people have been named in the challan, of which seven are Shehbaz’s family members. Others indicted include Fazal Daad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Mussawar Anwar, Nisar Ahmed, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum. Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, their son Suleman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran, Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi, and Ali Ahmed have been declared proclaimed offenders.
Lahore money laundering NAB Shehbaz Sharif

