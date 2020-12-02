Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s parole extended by a day

The Punjab government extended on Wednesday the parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz by a day.

They had submitted a request for an extension on Tuesday. It has been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Punjab information minister, confirmed the news. She said their parole has been extended for 24 hours.

They were released on five-day parole last week so that they could attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother, Begun Shamim Akhter. She passed away in London on November 22.

On Saturday, Shehbaz, his family, and other PML-N leader offered Begun Shamim’s funeral prayers at Jati Umra.

Shehbaz and his son were imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in different corruption cases: the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Saaf Pani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, money laundering, and owning more assets than known sources of income.