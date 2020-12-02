Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s parole extended by a day

They were granted parole to attend funeral of Shehbaz's mother

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s parole extended by a day

Photo: Online

The Punjab government extended on Wednesday the parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz by a day.

They had submitted a request for an extension on Tuesday. It has been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Punjab information minister, confirmed the news. She said their parole has been extended for 24 hours.

They were released on five-day parole last week so that they could attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother, Begun Shamim Akhter. She passed away in London on November 22.

On Saturday, Shehbaz, his family, and other PML-N leader offered Begun Shamim’s funeral prayers at Jati Umra.

Shehbaz and his son were imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in different corruption cases: the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Saaf Pani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, money laundering, and owning more assets than known sources of income.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hamza shahbaz Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shehbaz sharif parole, hamza shahbaz, nab cases, saaf paani case, ramzan sugar mills case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.