SHC summons report on people growing ‘toxic’ vegetables in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has summoned a report on the people growing vegetables in industrial and sewage water in Karachi’s Malir and Korangi.

The Malir and Korangi deputy commissioners have been ordered to submit the report at the next hearing.

The assistant advocate-general said the relevant organisations have launched an investigation into the case.

Farmers have illegally cultivated hundreds of acres of land near the Malir River. They rely on the river to water their crops and grow fruits and vegetables. But the problem is that the river is polluted because factories dump their untreated waste into it.

The KWSB managing-director said that the vegetation of food crops along the stretch from Shah Faisal Colony to the Quaidabad Bridge is causing blockages in the disposal of sewage.

He also termed the practice a health risk to residents.