SHC seeks govt reply over 23-year-old land grabbing case

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the authorities after an elderly couple told the court that they have been fighting against encroachment on their Karachi plots since 23 years.

The plots are in the Cattle Colony.

The court issued notices to the SBCA, Sindh government, Malir Development Authority and others, and asked them to submit a report by the second week of January.

The petitioners said that they booked the plot in 1993 using lifelong savings but they were never handed over the possession.

“Our plots were encroached upon and cattle farms were established on it,” the petition said. The couple told the court that they have tried “every forum” possible.