SHC orders action against illegal CNG cylinders

Negligence will not be tolerated, says judge

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

The Sindh High Court has ordered action against all the people using and selling illegal CNG cylinders in the province.

All cylinders must have a licence from the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan otherwise an inquiry will be launched against the sellers and users, the court ruled. The IG has been instructed to crackdown against illegal cylinders.

The Motorways IG has been ordered to take action against cars with unregistered cylinders.

The lawyer of the CNG association asked for some time to submit a reply in the case. “Do accidents wait for anyone,” asked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. Negligence will not be tolerated.

Sindh High Court
 
