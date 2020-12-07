SHC issues NADRA notice for denying orphan student B-form

The Sindh High Court has issued a notice to NADRA and the Board of Secondary Education Karachi for refusing to issue B-form to a Matriculation student.

The petitioner, Maham Rahman, is an orphan. The education board has refused to issue her an admit card for exams because she doesn’t have a B-form, which NADRA issues when you show your parents’ CNICs.

A B-form is an identification document for people under the age of 18.

According to the petition, Rahman was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away. She doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says that despite multiple visits to NADRA, she was denied a B-form and was advised to take the matter to court. “The last date to collect the admit cards is December 15,” he said, “If she doesn’t get the card now, an entire educational year will be wasted.”

Maham is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in the Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses.

The bench hearing the case, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, has summoned a response from NADRA, the education board and the Sindh government over the matter by December 11.

“The girl’s exams are at stake, NADRA should immediately take action,” he said.

Farooq has requested the court to order NADRA and the education board to issue her B-form and admit card. This will help Rehman appear for the Matric exams and get enrolled in a college.