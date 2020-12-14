Shahzad Akbar summoned in delayed justice case

The Islamabad High Court has summoned on December 24 Shahzad Akbar, the adviser to PM on accountability and interior, in a delayed justice case.

The Constitution says justice should be dispensed quickly. The State delays the process and the blame is placed on courts, remarked IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“The state has completely failed,” he remarked. “This is the capital and it should have the ideal justice system.”

The court gave the authorities 10 days to come up with a solution to ensure speedy justice for all.