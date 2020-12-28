Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi travels to US for two weeks

His sister is being treated for the novel coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: Online

PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left for the US Monday morning. He will return after two weeks On December 26, the federal cabinet removed Abbasi's name from the Exit Control List. The former PM requested permission to fly to the US to meet his sister and brother-in-law who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He said they have been shifted to the intensive care unit and he wants to visit them. Corruption cases The National Accountability Bureau has been investigating Abbasi in a number of corruption cases. On November 16, an Islamabad accountability court indicted Abbasi in the LNG terminal reference. Abbasi, who served as the PM from August 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018, after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif , has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. NAB claimed that from 2013 to 2017, unexplained deposits of Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.2 billion were made to Abbasi and his son’s bank accounts. Abbasi has denied the charges. On August 5, Abbasi was indicted in the illegal Pakistan State Oil appointments case. Abbasi has been accused of illegally appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy managing director (finance) while he was serving as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2017.
