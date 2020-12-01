Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Shafqat Mahmood wants students to continue studies from home

Says decision to close school taken with heavy heart

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shafqat Mahmood wants students to continue studies from home

Photo: File

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advice for students studying remotely: use this time, not as a holiday but to revise courses and complete homework.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said that the decision to close schools and colleges across the country was taken with a heavy heart. “We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast.”

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that educational institutions will remain closed until January 10, 2021.

Classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25.

In these vacations, Mahmood advised students to revise their courses, do homework, and continue their studies as much as possible.

Earlier this month, in an interview to SAMAA TV, he said that the government is working to make the online learning experience better.

“Children’s health is our priority. When the situation gets better, we will open the schools in January,” he said.

The minister said that the new educational year will begin in August 2021. Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

