Seven would-be bank robbers arrested in Karachi

A seven-member group of men who planned to rob two banks in Karachi were arrested on Saturday by the Special Investigation Unit.

Some members of the gang got jobs as security guards at banks to case the locations before the heist. They would then pass the information on to the rest of their group.

Two of the seven members arrested were working at security guards at banks in the city. They were in the night shift.

The group was arrested on the Superhighway in Karachi after the police flagged them down at a check post.

Instead of stopping, the SIU spokesperson they opened fire at the police. After a shootout, the police arrested all seven men.

The SIU says the group planned to break into lockers and the cash vault at the banks on Saturday and Sunday. They had arranged a Prado to transport the stolen money and items.

Weapons, a car, hand grenades and 10 kilogrammes of hashish were seized from their possession.