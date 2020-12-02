Seven Rawalpindi restaurants fined for poor hygiene

Seven restaurants and food points in Rawalpindi were fined by the Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday for poor hygiene.

Inspectors and officers made a surprise visit to restaurants, food factories and grocery stores in the city. “Three units of multiple factories were sealed over violations on hygiene rules,” the PFA spokesperson said.

Two grocery stores were sealed for selling gutka and a warning was issued to 59 restaurants and food points as well.

In another raid, the Rawalpindi police arrested a woman and three men for robbing residents. The suspects were wanted in other cases as well.

According to the police, Rs55,000 in cash, two pistols, a stolen car and weapons have been seized from their possession. “They confessed to their crime during interrogation,” an officer said.

The perpetrators have been sent to jail ahead of an identification parade.