HOME > News

Seven rare deer dead at Bahwalpur Zoo

12 are in critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The deaths of seven rare deer were reported on Saturday at a zoo in Bahawalpur. Twelve others are in critical condition. The zoo's administration says it’s too early to say why or how the animals died. A post-mortem examination will be conducted first, they say. Pakistan has a poor track record with animal care at zoos. Recently, the plight of Rano, a bear at the Karachi Zoo, came under scrutiny in court. The court ordered she be moved to a cage 500 times bigger. But perhaps the most well-known case of animal abuse in Pakistan is that of Kaavan, dubbed the world's loneliest elephant. The elephant's treatment at an Islamabad zoo became a subject of international condemnation and court cases before he was eventually shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia on November 29.
