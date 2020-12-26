Seven rare deer dead at Bahwalpur Zoo

The deaths of seven rare deer were reported on Saturday at a zoo in Bahawalpur.

Twelve others are in critical condition.

The zoo’s administration says it’s too early to say why or how the animals died. A post-mortem examination will be conducted first, they say.

Pakistan has a poor track record with animal care at zoos. Recently, the plight of Rano, a bear at the Karachi Zoo, came under scrutiny in court. The court ordered she be moved to a cage 500 times bigger.

But perhaps the most well-known case of animal abuse in Pakistan is that of Kaavan, dubbed the world’s loneliest elephant. The elephant’s treatment at an Islamabad zoo became a subject of international condemnation and court cases before he was eventually shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia on November 29.