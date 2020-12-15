Seven PDM leaders told their life is in danger: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that his ministry has issued letters to 28 people, including seven leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, about threats to their life.

He said this on SAMAA TV show Sawaal, but did not disclose the names.

Rasheed said that the PDM was told about threats before but they still held the rallies. Opposition leaders have said that they were provided no special security by the government.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority warned last week that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan might attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds its gathering there on December 13. However, no security issues were reported at the rally.

The interior minister added that the government is open to talks with the opposition, who have been holding rallies demanding that the PTI government resign. The opposition has said publicly that “the time for talks has passed,” but Rasheed said backchannel negotiations continue.