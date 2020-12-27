Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan post attack

Operation underway to nab attackers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan post attack

Photo: AFP

A group of terrorists attacked an FC post in the Harnai district of Balochistan, in which seven personnel were martyred Saturday.

The ISPR, the army’s media wing, said in a press release Sunday that the attack happened in the Sharig area late Saturday.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend the attackers. A large-scale clearance operation is in progress, the ISPR added.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” it said.

The personnel who were killed are: Naib Subedar Gulzar, Sepoy Faisal, Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Jamal, Abdul Rauf and Faqeer Muhammad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.