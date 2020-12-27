Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan post attack

A group of terrorists attacked an FC post in the Harnai district of Balochistan, in which seven personnel were martyred Saturday.

The ISPR, the army’s media wing, said in a press release Sunday that the attack happened in the Sharig area late Saturday.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend the attackers. A large-scale clearance operation is in progress, the ISPR added.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” it said.

The personnel who were killed are: Naib Subedar Gulzar, Sepoy Faisal, Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Jamal, Abdul Rauf and Faqeer Muhammad.