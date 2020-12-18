Serene Air receives permission for international flights

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has granted private airline company, Serene Air, permission for international flights.

The flight operations will commence from January 2021.

According to a notification issued by the director of air transport, the private airline will add the new Airbus 330 and Boeing 737 airplanes to its fleet.

Serene Air has been instructed to issue a flight schedule to the CAA. It will start its operations through flights to Saudi Arabia and UAE. The new airplanes will be used in these schedules.

The airline has plans to commence flight operations to Britain and the USA as well. Letters seeking permission have been dispatched to the concerned.

Earlier this month, Pakistan launched another private airline Air Sial in Sialkot.

It was a project of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was conceived in 2015 after Sialkot’s business community constructed the city’s airport on its own. That makes it the country’s first and only privately owned airport.