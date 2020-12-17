Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad

He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a month earlier

Posted: Dec 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad

Photo: Twitter

Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood Malik, who covered foreign affairs, died of a lung infection in Islamabad Wednesday night.

He had been hospitalised for several days and was in critical condition.  Malik was diagnosed with COVID-19 a month ago and was taken to a hospital in Islamabad due to respiratory problems.

His last coronavirus test, however, was negative, according to his son.

The senior journalist had worked for various publications as well as ARY News, Neo TV, Samaa TV and Hum News. The journalist community has also expressed grief over his demise.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed his condolences to the family.

Former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal also expressed sorrow over the death of Tariq Mehmood.

“Heartbreaking to hear about the death of my friend Tariq Mehmood Malik,” Dr Faisal wrote on Twitter. “He was my star beat reporter during my years as @ForeignOfficePk and a very good friend.”


The second wave of the coronavirus has proved deadlier in Pakistan and infected several politicians and celebrities.

On November 14, another journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry who worked for Geo TV, also died of COVID-19. Chaudhry was also the senior vice president of the National Press Club

On November 12, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had succumbed to the coronavirus.

