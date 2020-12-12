Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

He hasn't left the party

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal’s spokesperson

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his position as spokesperson to party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He announced the news on Twitter on Saturday and clarified that he hasn’t resigned from the party.

Reports had emerged that Senator Khokhar had complaints within the party that were not addressed. Some media outlets claimed he was leaving the party. The PPP media cell denied that he was leaving the party or the post of spokesperson on Friday night.

Mustafa is our brother and there is nothing wrong if he resigned from this administrative post, said PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. He told SAMAA TV he had no idea of any complaints though.

Even if someone does have complaints or opinions, that doesn’t mean their point of view is the correct one or that the party leadership will agree with them, he said. Everyone does, however, have the right to express their opinions.

He denied that there are any issues within the party. “If there were, people would leave the party. This is just a position change.”

