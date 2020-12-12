Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal’s spokesperson

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his position as spokesperson to party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He announced the news on Twitter on Saturday and clarified that he hasn’t resigned from the party.

I have resigned from the position of spokesperson to the chairman, not from #PPP. Will stand by BBZ through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) December 12, 2020

Reports had emerged that Senator Khokhar had complaints within the party that were not addressed. Some media outlets claimed he was leaving the party. The PPP media cell denied that he was leaving the party or the post of spokesperson on Friday night.

Mustafa is our brother and there is nothing wrong if he resigned from this administrative post, said PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. He told SAMAA TV he had no idea of any complaints though.

Even if someone does have complaints or opinions, that doesn’t mean their point of view is the correct one or that the party leadership will agree with them, he said. Everyone does, however, have the right to express their opinions.

He denied that there are any issues within the party. “If there were, people would leave the party. This is just a position change.”