Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate elections won’t be held before February 10: ECP

Controversy arose when PTI decided to hold elections early

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Senate elections won’t be held before February 10: ECP

Photo: File

Listen
The Election Commission of Pakistan has clarified that Senate elections 2021 will not be held before February 10. Clearing the air regarding the election controversy, the commission said that it is aware of its responsibilities and ensured that the elections will be held at the right time. Various statements were issued over the Senate elections and certain opinions were expressed over the authority of the ECP, which created ambiguity, a statement by the ECP stated. “Till now, the commission had issued no statement, but now it feels there is a need to provide legal and constitutional clarity over the matter.” The commission said that half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their term. It pointed out that under Article 224(3) of the Constitution, the elections "shall be held not earlier than thirty days immediately preceding the day on which the vacancies are due to occur". The controversy arose when on December 15, the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February instead of March. Following this, a debate had stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date. The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude. ECP to hold by-polls on eight seats On the other hand, ECP has announced the dates for by-elections for provincial assembly seats that fell vacant after MNAs and MPAs passed away. Elections for Malir's PS-88, Sanghar's PS-43 and Pishin's PS-20 will be held on February 16. Other seats include NA-75 (Sialkot), NA-45 (Orakzai), PS-51 (Gujranwala), PS-52 (Umerkot) and PK-63 (Nowshera). The by-election was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The PPP had submitted a petition asking for the authority to hold the elections.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Election Commission of Pakistan senate

The Election Commission of Pakistan has clarified that Senate elections 2021 will not be held before February 10.

Clearing the air regarding the election controversy, the commission said that it is aware of its responsibilities and ensured that the elections will be held at the right time.

Various statements were issued over the Senate elections and certain opinions were expressed over the authority of the ECP, which created ambiguity, a statement by the ECP stated.

“Till now, the commission had issued no statement, but now it feels there is a need to provide legal and constitutional clarity over the matter.”

The commission said that half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their term. It pointed out that under Article 224(3) of the Constitution, the elections “shall be held not earlier than thirty days immediately preceding the day on which the vacancies are due to occur”.

The controversy arose when on December 15, the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February instead of March. Following this, a debate had stirred in the cabinet regarding whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date.

The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude.

ECP to hold by-polls on eight seats

On the other hand, ECP has announced the dates for by-elections for provincial assembly seats that fell vacant after MNAs and MPAs passed away.

Elections for Malir’s PS-88, Sanghar’s PS-43 and Pishin’s PS-20 will be held on February 16. Other seats include NA-75 (Sialkot), NA-45 (Orakzai), PS-51 (Gujranwala), PS-52 (Umerkot) and PK-63 (Nowshera).

The by-election was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The PPP had submitted a petition asking for the authority to hold the elections.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
senate elections 2021, election commission of pakistan, ecp, announcement on senate elections, constitution, PTI government
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.