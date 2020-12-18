Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Health cards for Azad Kashmir, Pakistan face Kiwis

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Health cards for Azad Kashmir, Pakistan face Kiwis

Gif: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday): PTI's Sehat cards will be distributed among 1.2 million families in Azad Kashmir. PM Imran Khan to address the event. Pakistan cricket team will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland at 11am. Bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the side due to skipper Babar Azam's thumb injury that has forced him out of the entire series.Staffers of the PIMS Hospital are protesting for the 17th day in a row against the MTI Reform Act. Federal Grand Health Allowance Chairman Dr Asfand Yar says that the PM has been misinformed about the sit-in.The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has asked the Islamabad High Court to strike down the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020.Pakistan observes the 49th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed. The Nishan-e-Haider recipient was martyred at the Wagah Border in the 1971 war.The Lahore High Court has ordered educational institutions to include Quranic teachings in their curriculum from 2021. The court also asked Islamic scholars to have their say on the matter so that it can be implemented in other provinces as well.ICYMI: The Pakistan Medical Commission withdrew on Wednesday the MDCAT result that was released online late Tuesday. The decision was taken after students across the country complained of unfair marking and discrepancies in roll numbers and attendance.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan cricket team Sehat cards

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

  • PTI’s Sehat cards will be distributed among 1.2 million families in Azad Kashmir. PM Imran Khan to address the event.
  • Pakistan cricket team will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland at 11am. Bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the side due to skipper Babar Azam’s thumb injury that has forced him out of the entire series.
  • Staffers of the PIMS Hospital are protesting for the 17th day in a row against the MTI Reform Act. Federal Grand Health Allowance Chairman Dr Asfand Yar says that the PM has been misinformed about the sit-in.
  • The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has asked the Islamabad High Court to strike down the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020.
  • Pakistan observes the 49th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed. The Nishan-e-Haider recipient was martyred at the Wagah Border in the 1971 war.
  • The Lahore High Court has ordered educational institutions to include Quranic teachings in their curriculum from 2021. The court also asked Islamic scholars to have their say on the matter so that it can be implemented in other provinces as well.
  • ICYMI: The Pakistan Medical Commission withdrew on Wednesday the MDCAT result that was released online late Tuesday. The decision was taken after students across the country complained of unfair marking and discrepancies in roll numbers and attendance.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.