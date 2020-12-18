Today’s outlook: Health cards for Azad Kashmir, Pakistan face Kiwis

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

PTI’s Sehat cards will be distributed among 1.2 million families in Azad Kashmir. PM Imran Khan to address the event.

Pakistan cricket team will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland at 11am. Bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the side due to skipper Babar Azam’s thumb injury that has forced him out of the entire series.

Staffers of the PIMS Hospital are protesting for the 17th day in a row against the MTI Reform Act. Federal Grand Health Allowance Chairman Dr Asfand Yar says that the PM has been misinformed about the sit-in.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has asked the Islamabad High Court to strike down the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020.

Pakistan observes the 49th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed. The Nishan-e-Haider recipient was martyred at the Wagah Border in the 1971 war.

The Lahore High Court has ordered educational institutions to include Quranic teachings in their curriculum from 2021. The court also asked Islamic scholars to have their say on the matter so that it can be implemented in other provinces as well.

ICYMI: The Pakistan Medical Commission withdrew on Wednesday the MDCAT result that was released online late Tuesday. The decision was taken after students across the country complained of unfair marking and discrepancies in roll numbers and attendance.