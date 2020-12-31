SECP publishes list of fraudulent companies seeking investment

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a list of companies who are fraudulently calling for investment.

These companies are claiming to be registered with the SECP and FBR but are not. They are offering unauthorized business activities of leasing/financing, MLM, pyramid/Ponzi schemes, various fake posts and are also seeking deposits from the general public in the name of jobs, investment and trading.

The Commission has cautioned people from investing in these companies. It has initiated legal proceedings against several companies:

BH Online Jobs Services (SMC-Pvt) Limited

IDG Enterprises (Pvt) Limited (Islamic Dubai Group)

Pakistani Edification Services (SMC-Pvt) Limited

3A Alliance (Pvt) Limited

Galaxy Typing Jobs (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Black Diamond Goat Farm (Pvt) Limited

Memon Corporation (Pvt) Limited

Best Day Innovative Solutions(Pvt) Limited

Corporate Automobiles (Pvt) Limited

Pak Memon Impex (Pvt) Limited

Montviro (Pvt) Limited

M/S Neamat Ullaha & Amjad Javed and Company (Pvt) Limited

Ayat Enterprises (SMC-Pvt) Limited

FS Links (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Brand Testing Servicing Pakistan (Pvt) Limited

Induction and Assessment Initiative (Pvt) Limited

Fragrance Land (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Humanitas Meritus (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Direct Testing Services (Pvt) Limited

Gold Transmit Network Technology (Pvt) Limited

Green Apple Super Market (Pvt) Limited

Tianshi International Pakistan Co (Pvt) Limited

DXN International Pakistan (Pvt) Limited

The SECP also listed companies it frequently receives complaints and queries against for their unauthorized activities.

Global Testing Services (Pvt) Limited

Online Mass Solutions (Pvt) Limited

Go Big Trade (Pvt) Limited

Memon Merchandise Limtied

Btech Online Work (SMC-Pvt) Limited

A&F Online Jobs Services (Pvt) Limited

Get by Adds (Pvt) Limited

Viewadvertise Marketing (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Speed Bikes (Pvt) Limited

Global Ads & Marketing (Pvt) Limited

Global Sky Trade (Pvt) Limited

View Ads (Pvt) Limited

HR Butt & Sons (Pvt) Limited

First Vehicle (Pvt) Limited

Hope Alliance Trading (SMC-Pvt) Limited

Lasani Oil Traders (Pvt) Limited

New Lassani Chicks and Chicken (Pvt) Limited

Paradise Alliance (Pvt) Limited

Memon International Management (Pvt) Limited

MGI Impex (Pvt) Limited

MNM Motorcycle (Pvt) Limited

Sambrosons Enterprises (SMC-Pvt) Limited

MM Qureshi International (Pvt) Limited

Paradise Merchant (Pvt) Limited

Alliance in Motion Global (Pvt) Limited

Graana (Pvt) Limited

British Lyceum (Pvt) Limited

B4u Group

It said that being registered with the SECP does not authorize it to seek deposits from the general public.