Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut

The cub was born on June 28

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut

Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan during a media preview at Taipei Zoo. Photo: AFP

A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking cameras.

The cub was born on June 28 to Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who were gifted by China in 2008 to mark then warming relations between the two rivals.

China usually only loans its pandas to foreign zoos, but gave the breeding pair — whose names combine to mean “reunion” or “unity” — to Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day bring the self-ruled democratic island back into the fold, by force if necessary.

Yuan Bao, which means “round baby” in Chinese, was unveiled to some 150 reporters and invited guests alongside her mother at Taipei Zoo.

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said the cub had “grown well”.

She now weighs over 13 kilogrammes (30 pounds), up from 186 grams (6.5 ounces) at birth.

Taiwan’s zoo has seen a flurry of births this year, including a gorilla, koala, Malayan tapir and pangolin.

Yuan Yuan gave birth to a daughter Yuan Zai in 2013 — the first giant panda born in Taiwan. The family has been the top attraction at the zoo.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, just over 1,800 are believed remaining in the wild.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China panda taiwan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taiwan, China, panda, cub
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.