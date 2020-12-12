SC to hear case against PIA CEO on December 14

The Supreme Court will take up the PIA privatisation case on December 14.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will head the three-member bench that will hear the case. Notices have been issued to the attorney-general, NAB prosecutor-general, Pakistan Airline Pilots Association, and Collective Bargaining Agent.

Different petitions have been filed against PIA CEO Arshad Malik seeking his removal from the post.

On January 1, the Sindh High Court barred Malik from performing duties as the airline’s chief executive while hearing a petition filed by the PIA Senior Staff Association’s general secretary, Safdar Anjum. The petitioner claimed that Malik lacks the academic qualifications and experience required for the post.

His appointment was restored by the Supreme Court on March 19.