Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
SC suspends decision to restore appointment of 24 KP teachers

Peshawar High Court had stayed their appointment

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court decision to stay the appointment of 24 primary and elementary teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The high court’s decision was challenged by the KP government in the top court. The KP advocate-general told the court that the teachers were sacked because they were unqualified for their posts. Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked if the documents submitted in Supreme Court were shared with the Peshawar High Court or not. The teachers were sacked during the tenure of the PPP but their appointments were restored under the Sacked Employees (Re-instatement) Act, 2010. When the PTI came into power, most of these teachers were sacked once again.

