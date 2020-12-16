SC suspends decision to restore appointment of 24 KP teachers

The high court’s decision was challenged by the KP government in the top court. The KP advocate-general told the court that the teachers were sacked because they were unqualified for their posts. Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked if the documents submitted in Supreme Court were shared with the Peshawar High Court or not. The teachers were sacked during the tenure of the PPP but their appointments were restored under the Sacked Employees (Re-instatement) Act, 2010. When the PTI came into power, most of these teachers were sacked once again.